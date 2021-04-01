FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Achieves $31.86 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 56% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 118.5% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and $22.36 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

