Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 852,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 499,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $79.62.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
