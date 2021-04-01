Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 852,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 499,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after buying an additional 1,847,702 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,916,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,149,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 223.0% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 614,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

