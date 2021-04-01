Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Forestar Group worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 455.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FOR stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

