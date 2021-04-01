Forestar Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,116 put options on the company. This is an increase of 11,885% compared to the typical volume of 26 put options.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

