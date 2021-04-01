FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.41. Approximately 6,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,309,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

