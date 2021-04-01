Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $2.14 Million in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Sports Entertainment Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAH. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

