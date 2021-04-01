Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Landcadia Holdings III accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCYAU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCYAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 324,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.