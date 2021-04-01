Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSAH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

