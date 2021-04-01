Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $6,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 175,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,067. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

