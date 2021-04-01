Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,180,629 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition makes up about 4.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.93% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,635. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

