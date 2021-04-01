Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 700,000 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition comprises about 2.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,560,000.

Shares of SVOKU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,886. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

