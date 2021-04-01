Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. CONX accounts for 0.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,645,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,675,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,167,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $14,945,000.

OTCMKTS CONXU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 25,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,182. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

