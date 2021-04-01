Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $23.05 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,226,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,048,000. Churchill Capital Corp II accounts for about 8.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 3.23% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

