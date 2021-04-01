Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $3 Million Position in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Altimar Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Altimar Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATAC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $47,630,000.

ATAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,252. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

