Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $4.14 Million Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 401,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. SCVX accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of SCVX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of SCVX by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,044. SCVX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

