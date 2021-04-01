Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $5.15 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV accounts for about 2.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

CFIVU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,630. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

