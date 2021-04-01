Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I accounts for 1.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,608,000 after purchasing an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp acquired 287,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PCPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.97.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

