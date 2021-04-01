Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 276,999 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.08. 282,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

