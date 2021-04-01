Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $34.12 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,067 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,234. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.