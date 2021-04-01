Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $36.40 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,977 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 39.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 173.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.83. 17,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $207.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.