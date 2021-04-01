Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243,936 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $43,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,737,000 after buying an additional 152,840 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

