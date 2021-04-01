Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $49.24 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,020,105 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $260.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

