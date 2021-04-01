Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 211,773 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211,773 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

LOW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

