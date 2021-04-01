Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 362,174 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,174 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $49,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.23. 108,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,716. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $122.76 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.22.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

