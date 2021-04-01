Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 650,844 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 650,844 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $70,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,358,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $586,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,328 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.27. 124,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

