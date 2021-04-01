Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading Up 4.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

