Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

