Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 986,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,499. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

