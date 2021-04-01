Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.28

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $97.15, with a volume of 986140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

Several analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

