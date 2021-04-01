Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,412,113 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 6.85% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FET opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

