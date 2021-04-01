Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Foxtons Group stock remained flat at $$2.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

