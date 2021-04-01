Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

