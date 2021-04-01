Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FRG opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.