Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

