Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.