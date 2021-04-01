Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 233,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,320. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

