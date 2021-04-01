Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FSNR remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Freestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

