Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Update

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FSNR remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Freestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Freestone Resources
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Freestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.