Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $70,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,920.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018 in the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

FEIM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

