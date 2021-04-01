Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $333,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

