frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) is Impactive Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP grew its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises about 8.9% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Impactive Capital LP owned about 1.34% of frontdoor worth $57,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 174.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in frontdoor by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

FTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,714. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

