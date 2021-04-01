Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,659.50

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,659.50 ($34.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($36.39). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,720 ($35.54), with a volume of 64,353 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,659.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,772.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

