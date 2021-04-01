Frontier Trading Up 16.7% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Frontier has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $100.79 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.