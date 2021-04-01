fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research firms have commented on FUBO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

FUBO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 387,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

