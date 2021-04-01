FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

