FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $14.41

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.21. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 233,152 shares changing hands.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,558,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.