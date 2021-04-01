Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 443 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.17.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $11.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.47. 4,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.47 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

