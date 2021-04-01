Fulcrum Equity Management Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 716.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,174 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

