Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 205,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $8,749,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.15.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.41. 174,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $422.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

