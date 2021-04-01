Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.01. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,209. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $407.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

