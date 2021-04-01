Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Fulton Financial worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.