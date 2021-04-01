Function X Trading Up 8.9% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.88 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.00 or 0.99968946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00113731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,469,566 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.