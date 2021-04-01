Function X Trading Up 8.9% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.88 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.00 or 0.99968946 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00033061 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011019 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00113731 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001342 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
